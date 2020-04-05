Patriots sniff around FIU QB James Morgan

Getty Images

Despite the availability of an unprecedented number of veteran quarterbacks, the Patriots most likely won’t be replacing Tom Brady with an established signal-caller. They instead seem to be far more inclined to consider adding a rookie.

Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports that the Patriots have had a videoconference meeting with Florida International quarterback James Morgan. He’s not a top prospect, but Morgan reportedly performed well at the East-West Shrine Game. The Green Bay native modeled his game after Hall of Famer Brett Favre.

That said, it’s hard to attach much significance to a single video conference, since every team can talk to every prospect for up to an hour at a time, three times per week.

The highlight reel is impressive, but the level of competition at FIU is much lower than the biggest of big-time college football. Then again, the Patriots harvested Jimmy Garoppolo from Eastern Illinois six years ago, so maybe they’ve figured out how to spot ability even when it’s not obvious that it will translate to the NFL.

Morgan currently isn’t regarded among the top quarterbacks in the draft. But this is about the time when guys supposedly “rise up the board,” which is code for “the people in the media who ultimately have no idea what teams think about these prospects start to hear what the teams think and adjust their rankings accordingly.”