Russell Wilson tells Jadeveon Clowney: I need you, homie

Getty Images

A year ago, Jadeveon Clowney did not get a new team until Aug. 31. He should find a home before that this year, though he remains a free agent.

The question is: Will it be a new home?

The Seahawks want the defensive end to return. The sides, though, have not reached agreement on a deal.

The Jets and Titans are other teams who have at least inquired with Clowney’s camp.

Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson made another pitch to Clowney in recent days. Wilson first campaigned for Clowney to return while at the Pro Bowl.

On an Instagram chat with fans, Wilson was asked if he could “talk some sense” into Clowney.

“Clowney come back,” Wilson answered, via Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times. “If you are listening, bro. We’ve got another Super Bowl to win, man. We need you. We need you to come back Clowney. Clowney, Clowney if you can hear me, please come back, bro. I need you, homie.”

Clowney is the No. 12 player on our list of the top 100 free agents, one of only 10 free agents who remain uncommitted for 2020.