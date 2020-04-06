Antonio Brown finally hires a new agent

Getty Images

Antonio Brown’s slow-motion self-destruction was highlighted by agent Drew Rosenhaus’s decision to fire Brown in January.

Brown finally has a new agent.

Brown has hired Ed Wasielewski of EMG Sports, the agent told ESPN on Monday. The transaction has not officially appeared on the NFLPA website.

Brown, a free agent, is the subject of multiple NFL investigations, either or both of which could result in a significant suspension. Even if he’s cleared to return, the disruptions he created throughout 2019 could make teams shy away from him.

It will now be Waslielewski’s job to convince teams otherwise.