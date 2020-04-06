Bills G.M. making donation, also offering fan interaction

Getty Images

Bills General Manager Brandon Beane’s not only writing a check himself, he’s giving Bills fans a chance to check out his draft plans if they donate.

Via the team’s official website, Beane is making a $20,000 donation to the United Way of Buffalo & Erie County for COVID-19 relief efforts, and also helping with a sweepstakes for donors.

Seven winners will be chosen, with a chance at some Bills experiences beyond the (very nice) tickets to games, practice visits, and autographed items.

One winner will have the chance to be on the phone with Beane as he calls in their first pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, and another will win a one-on-one Zoom Q and A (because that’s how the league is communicating right now) with the Bills G.M.

“I thought with the draft coming up in a few weeks, that this would be a nice distraction for people who are going through tough times right now,” Beane said. “We know how enthusiastic Bills fans are, so I’m just trying to find a way to engage them and to open up opportunities that fans don’t have access to generally and to inspire them to get involved.”

The Bills don’t have a first-round pick, but being part of calling in a second-rounder or Zooming with a G.M. right now is still cool, and puts that person on equal footing with most of his staff during a time of social distancing.