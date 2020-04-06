Brandon Beane: Stefon Diggs more of a “proven thing” than the draft

Getty Images

General Manager Brandon Beane said last week the Bills would watch Stefon Diggs‘ highlights when the Vikings went on the clock with the first-round choice Buffalo traded for the receiver. On Monday, Beane said Diggs is more of a sure thing than anybody in the draft.

Even though the 2020 draft appears stocked with talented receivers, the COVID-19 pandemic has made it more difficult to get a full picture of prospects in the absence of visits, pro days and private workouts.

“It’s just a more proven thing right now and what we’re dealing with did weigh into that,” Beane said on a video conference, via NFL Media. “I know this guy [Diggs] knows ball and will be able to understand the verbiage once he learns our system.”

In five seasons in Minnesota, Diggs averaged 73 catches, 925 yards and six touchdowns.

The Bills pursued Diggs at the trade deadline in October, but the Vikings rebuffed trade talks. Beane tried again in March.

“It didn’t seem like a definitive 100 percent no, they just were not shopping him,” Beane said.

The Bills outbid several teams with their offer of four draft choices, but Beane believes the price paid will prove more than worth it.

“The key in this league is you’ve got to be able to throw when the other team knows you’re going to throw it,” Beane said.