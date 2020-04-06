Cam Newton on free agency: I’m a fish out of water

Getty Images

The Panthers released Cam Newton on March 24. He remains without a new team and that could last awhile with teams unable to have their own doctors examine the quarterback.

Newton joined Chris Paul on Instagram Live on Monday, making his most extensive public comments since the Panthers parted ways in favor of Teddy Bridgewater.

“It’s so much possibility for me right now, but the fact that this corona situation has hit, I’m not a person to blame or do any of that things, man, it’s business,” Newton told Paul, via video from Sheena Paul of 1340AM Fox Sports. “But at the same time, I think I have been affected in a lot of ways, and it’s just [unfortunate], but yeah, at the end of the day, man, I’m going to let the ball play how it play, man, and go from there.”

The Panthers drafted Newton with the first overall pick in 2011. He has never known anything else.

“I’m in unchartered waters for the first time in my career. You know what I’m saying?” Newton said.

Newton, who turns 31 next month, said the chip he always carries on his shoulder has “about turned into family size real quick.”

Newton said he has taken time to improve himself since being released. He has taken up meditation, among other things, as the three-time Pro Bowler seeks guidance on his future.

“I really have taken this time to become stronger mentally, physically and spiritually,” Newton said. “I think that’s more important than anything, man. I’ve gained this interest in mediating every morning, and it’s time for me.

“I’m a fish out of water. I’ve never not known anything other than the Carolina Panthers, and now it’s like I want God to direct my path and put me in a position where I can thrive and be myself. But on top of that, it’s still [about] becoming better.”

Newton won league MVP honors in 2015 when he led the Panthers to the Super Bowl. He is a three-time Pro Bowler.

A source was emphatic that Newton “can still play,” though Newton has had shoulder and foot injuries that have limited him the past two seasons. In 16 games over the past two years, Newton has thrown for 3,967 yards with 24 touchdowns, 14 interceptions and a passer rating of 90.5.

Newton ranks first on PFT’s list of top 25 remaining free agents.