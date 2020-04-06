EA Sports: We are working to support NFL Draft, but reported plans are untrue

Getty Images

As the 2020 NFL Draft draws closer, we are starting to hear more about how the event will unfold without large crowds and players on hand.

One of the things we heard last week via Ian Rapoport of NFL Media was that EA Sports was going to create virtual meetings between first-round picks and NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell. It appears that such plans haven’t been put in place at this point, however.

In a statement provided to PFT, EA Sports said their discussions with the league about this year’s draft have not led to any concrete plans for such meetings.

“While we continue to work closely with the NFL on how we could support this year’s NFL Draft, the plans that have been rumored in recent reports are untrue. We don’t typically respond to rumors, but we don’t want fans to be misled,” the statement said.

We will know for sure what the league and the company behind the Madden franchise come up with when the first round of the draft gets underway on April 23.