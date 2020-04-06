Eric DeCosta hopes to build offense to the point that it’s undefendable

Getty Images

The Ravens used a pair of early round picks on wide receivers in last year’s draft, but it doesn’t sound like the additions of Marquise Brown and Miles Boykin are going to keep them from addressing that spot early in this year’s draft.

Ravens General Manager Eric DeCosta said he likes the makeup of the group, which also includes Willie Snead and Chris Moore, but that he’d wade into a deep pool of prospects at the position in order to build an offense that’s even harder to stop than last year’s edition.

“Do we feel the urgency? We probably feel that with every position,” DeCosta said, via the team’s website. “We want to be the best we can be at every position. This happens to be a wide receiver class with a lot of really good players. If we’re on the clock and we think that guy is the best player, we’ll probably pick him. Hopefully we can build our offense to the point where we can say, ‘Hey, we’re undefendable.'”

The team’s website mentions links to Justin Jefferson, Tee Higgins, Denzel Mims and Laviska Shenault as players that have been linked with the Ravens in mock drafts and the high volume of prospects this year may man DeCosta can wait to get his man after the first round.