Eric DeCosta keeping thoughts on Antonio Brown “in-house”

Getty Images

Pictures of Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson and wide receiver Marquise Brown hanging out with former Steelers, Raiders and Patriots wide receiver Antonio Brown after a recent drew notice for a pair of reasons.

One was that the three players weren’t following the social distancing guidelines put in place to help slow the spread of COVID-19 in the United States. The other was that the connection to two Baltimore players might open the door to Antonio Brown joining the Ravens.

Ravens General Manager Eric DeCosta was asked about the workout and potential interest in the veteran wideout during a Monday conference call, but declined to share his thoughts on anything having to do with Brown.

“Those are in-house things. I don’t really feel the need to share that right now,” DeCosta said, via Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com.

In addition to workouts, Brown has legal issues to deal with on a couple of fronts. He was charged with felony burglary conveyance, misdemeanor battery, and misdemeanor criminal mischief in Broward County following an altercation with a moving truck driver and was sued for sexual assault and rape last year. An NFL investigation into the latter remains open.