Illinois governor on start of Bears’ season: I don’t know, no one knows

Getty Images

Everyone wants America’s struggle with the coronavirus pandemic to make sufficient progress that sports can be played again. No one knows when that’s going to happen.

That’s the assessment from Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker, who said on CNN that — despite President Trump’s hope that the football season will start on time — there’s not much point in speculating about when the Bears and the rest of the NFL can get back on the field because far too much remains unknown.

“Well, the Bears are a great team whether they’re playing or not, but I will say this, it’s not up to us,” Pritzker said, via NBCSportsChicago.com. “We don’t know. None of us really knows. But what I do know is this: If the researchers are able to come up with a treatment, something that will save lives, something that will keep people off ventilators, maybe even keep them out of hospitals, then that will be an enormous development for our country and for the future. It may allow us to open things up in the way the president is describing. But the truth is that no one predicts now that we’re going to have that treatment any time in the next few weeks or even in the next month, and no one really knows if we’ll have it by September.”

With five months to go before the scheduled start of the NFL season, that may be the only right answer: No one knows. It’s simply not possible to say when the season will start.