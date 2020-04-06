Jaguars bring back Carl Davis

Getty Images

Carl Davis won’t be eligible to play the first four games this season, but the Jaguars brought him back anyway.

The team announced that the veteran defensive tackle has been re-signed.

He was suspended in February for violating the league’s performance-enhancing substances policy, but can participate in whatever version of offseason, training camp and preseason exists.

The Jaguars signed him last November, and he appeared in two games. A former third-round pick of the Ravens, he was with the Browns in 2018.