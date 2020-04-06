Kyle Juszczyk not happy fullbacks were excluded from all-decade team

Getty Images

The NFL’s all-decade team for the 2010s, released today, did not include any fullbacks. One of the best fullbacks in the league is not happy about that.

San Francisco 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk saw the all-decade team and sarcastically tweeted, “I guess no fullbacks played this decade.”

Fullbacks did, of course, play this decade, but they played a lot less than they have in the past: NFL teams just don’t use fullbacks regularly, and there’s not a single team in the league that uses a fullback on most of its offensive plays anymore.

So the NFL gave the Pro Football Hall of Fame selection committee different guidance on choosing this all-decade team. Unlike the team of the 2000s, which had two fullbacks (Lorenzo Neal and Tony Richardson), the team of the 2010s had no spots specifically for a fullback but one spot for a “flex” player on offense. The selection committee chose Darren Sproles for that spot.

Sproles is a worthy choice, but he also made the all-decade team as a punt returner anyway, and his presence gives the all-decade team five running backs. It doesn’t make much sense that the all-decade team has five running backs, only four wide receivers, and no fullbacks at all. Juszczyk has a valid reason to be disappointed.