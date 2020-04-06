Marty Hurney: Teddy Bridgewater has “won everywhere he’s been”

Getty Images

Panthers General Manager Marty Hurney won’t get into specifics about why the team released Cam Newton. Hurney, though, was effusive when asked about Newton’s replacement.

The Panthers signed Teddy Bridgewater a day after releasing Newton last month.

“He’s a very talented quarterback,” Hurney said of Bridgewater, via Bill Voth of the team website. “I’ve always liked him. He’s got great feet in the pocket. I think he’s got good vision, a quick release. He’s got good accuracy.

“I think everybody you talk to, they talked about his leadership skills, and he’s got familiarity with [offensive coordinator] Joe Brady’s system since Joe was down there in New Orleans with him. He’s certainly a guy who’s overcome adversity and has, really if you look at it, he’s won everywhere he’s been, so we thought he’d be a good fit for us.”

Bridgewater, 27, signed a three-year, $63 million deal, with $30 million guaranteed after two seasons as Drew Brees‘ backup. Bridgewater went 5-0 as the starter in 2019 while filling in for the injured Brees.

Bridgewater finished last season with 1,384 yards, nine touchdowns and two interceptions. His passer rating was 99.1.

Bridgewater earned Pro Bowl honors in 2015 while starting for the Vikings, going 11-5.