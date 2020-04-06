NBA “looking at every possibility” to get back playing

Getty Images

The NBA isn’t ready to return, and NBA Commissioner Adam Silver expects it be at least May before the league can decide anything.

But Silver revealed during a conversation with Ernie Johnson of Turner Sports on the NBA’s Twitter account on Monday night that the league is exploring every possibility.

“We miss it badly,” Silver said. “To all the families watching this, I know the NBA is a big part of their lives. We just want to assure everybody that while we’re putting the health and safety of everyone first, we’re looking at every possibility to get our players back on the floor and to play NBA basketball again.”

The NBA became the first major American pro league to shut down after Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert tested positive for COVID-19. The league’s regular season was supposed to end April 15 with the playoffs starting three days later.

Silver said the league will have to decide whether the regular season will resume in some form or head straight to the postseason. The NBA also is exploring whether to play in NBA arenas, practice facilities or to have all teams go to a single city to finish the season.

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban broached the idea of a “bubble city” last week, with the entire league going to Las Vegas to finish the season.

Cities have expressed interest in hosting the entire league, Silver said.

It is an idea PFT has said the NFL should investigate as an “what-if” option in case COVID-19 affects its games this fall.