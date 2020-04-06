NBCSN launches a new Mike Tirico talk show on Monday

Getty Images

Mike Tirico isn’t used to being at home and having no sports to cover. So he’s refocusing his efforts on providing a respite from the non-stop flow of bad news regarding the ongoing pandemic.

The effort launches on Monday in the form of Lunch Talk Live on NBCSN. Airing weekdays from 12:00 p.m. ET to 1:00 p.m. ET, Tirico will interview a variety of guests from the sports world.

The debut includes visits with Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, Duke basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski, Sunday Night Football analyst Cris Collinsworth, and NASCAR n NBC analyst Dale Earnhardt Jr.

Tirico’s show expands to six straight hours the sports-talk content on NBCSN, with PFT Live from 7:00 a.m. ET to 9:00 a.m. ET, a re-air from 9:00 a.m. ET to 11:00 a.m. ET, Sky Sports News from 11:00 a.m. ET to 12:00 p.m. ET, and Lunch Talk Live to cap things off.