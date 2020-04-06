NFL teams allowed “Pre-Phase One” instruction with players

Getty Images

NFL offseason programs were set to begin Monday for the five teams with new head coaches, but team facilities remain closed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Thus, the NFL and NFLPA have agreed to a “Pre-Phase One” time period as they continue discussions about a virtual offseason program.

“The NFLPA has been in discussions with the NFL over the possibility of establishing rules which would allow for clubs to conduct classroom instruction and workouts on a virtual basis, until it is determined that it is safe to open the facilities and begin in-person training at the facilities,” a memo sent to players Monday night reads.

PFT obtained a copy of the memo which establishes rules for contact that teams can have with players during this “Pre-Phase One” period.

It makes it clear activities allowed during Pre-Phase One are “strictly voluntary and no club official may indicate otherwise, or that the failure to participate in such activities will result in a player’s failure to make the club.”

The memo reads:

Players cannot participate in club supervised workouts, practices, meetings, film study or playbook study with any coach, either in person or virtually.

Player activities cannot be supervised or directed by any coach, but a strength and conditioning coach may call players to determine what type of training equipment the player may have available. And the strength and conditioning staff may send the player exercise equipment up to an NFL set limit on its value.

Since the players are not permitted at the facilities, the strength and conditioning staff may, if requested by a player, send an individual player a suggested workout program.

Players may participate on a voluntary basis in individual or group activities and instruction on a virtual basis relating to diet, nutrition, wellness, yoga, aerobics and other similar therapeutic exercise.

Clubs can provide players with video on a tablet, hard drive, file download, etc., for players to view. Video may include: coaching or instructional voiceovers or audio content; superimposed diagrams; schematics; and written commentary.

Clubs cannot reward or discipline players based on the frequency or duration of use of such video.

No club employee may initiate contact with a player other than as described above or to respond to a player’s call or text.