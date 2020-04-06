Report: ESPN, NFL Network could team up for draft coverage

Getty Images

We know that the 2020 NFL Draft is going to be much different than ones in past years and one of those differences could be in the way that it is covered by ESPN and NFL Network.

In the past, the two networks have conducted their own broadcasts over the three days of the draft. In this week’s Football Morning in America, Peter King reports that momentum is building for a joint operation that would run on both networks.

The operation would reportedly run from ESPN’s headquarters in Bristol, Connecticut as studios owned by the NFL in California and New Jersey are closed right now. Personalities from each network would take part in the coverage. King also reports that there’s expected to be a telethon element to the coverage in order to raise money for causes related to the fight against COVID-19.

Plans for separate coverage on ABC are not expected to be affected by a decision to have the combined show on ESPN.