Ron Leary donates 100,000 meals to Memphis families

Getty Images

Free agent offensive guard Ron Leary has made a donation to help families in Memphis, Tennessee, affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The University of Memphis, where Leary attended college, announced the commitment.

Leary’s donation will feed 100,000 families including 50,000 in West Memphis, his wife’s hometown.

He is the latest NFL player to step up and help others with a financial donation.

Denver declined the option on Leary’s contract, making him an unrestricted free agent.

Leary spent three seasons in Denver after five in Dallas.