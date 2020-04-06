Ronald Darby: You can’t always have excuses, you have to perform

Getty Images

Cornerback Ronald Darby signed a one-year deal with the Eagles in 2019 in hopes of proving he could make a full recovery from a torn ACL and land a longer deal this offseason.

Darby returned to the lineup, but hamstring and hip flexor injuries caused him to miss five games. That led to another one-year deal, although this one is in Washington and is paying Darby less than half of what he made last year.

That leaves Darby knowing he has “a lot more to prove” this season.

“As the corner I know I am, I’m a great corner,” Darby said, via Rhiannon Walker of TheAthletic.com. “I had to battle obstacles and stuff like that, and at the end of the day, whether you’re hurt or good, you still got to go out there and perform. You can’t always have excuses. I know that I can be the person that I am, that I’ve shown.”

Darby grew up in Maryland, so he was happy to get a chance to play near home. He’s also excited to play for head coach Ron Rivera and notes that “corners that have played in his defense got paid,” which could work out for him if he’s able to get in a full season of strong play.