Tom Brady, Aaron Donald among unanimous choices for 2010s All-Decade team

Getty Images

The Pro Football Hall of Fame’s selection committee voted on which players would be named to the NFL’s All-Decade team for the 2010s and the results of that vote were announced on Monday.

Eight players were unanimous choices, including Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady. Brady, who played the entire decade for the Patriots, was also a member of the All-Decade team for the 2000s. He’s joined as a repeat honoree by Patriots head coach Bill Belichick.

Washington running back Adrian Peterson, former Browns tackle Joe Thomas, former Ravens guard Marshal Yanda, Texans defensive end J.J. Watt, Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald, Broncos linebacker Von Miller and Ravens kicker Justin Tucker are the other unanimous selections.

Darren Sproles was named to the team at two spots. Sproles, who retired near the end of last season, was selected as a punt returner and offensive flex player.

The entire list of selections is below.

Quarterback: Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers.

Running back: Frank Gore, Marshawn Lynch, LeSean McCoy, Adrian Peterson.

Wide receiver: Antonio Brown, Larry Fitzgerald, Calvin Johnson, Julio Jones.

Flex: Darren Sproles.

Tight end: Rob Gronkowski, Travis Kelce.

Offensive tackle: Jason Peters, Tyron Smith, Joe Staley, Joe Thomas.

Offensive guard: Jahri Evans, Logan Mankins, Zack Martin, Marshal Yanda.

Center: Alex Mack, Maurkice Pouncey.

Defensive end: Calais Campbell, Cameron Jordan, Julius Peppers, J.J. Watt.

Defensive tackle: Geno Atkins, Fletcher Cox, Aaron Donald, Ndamukong Suh.

Linebacker: Chandler Jones, Luke Kuechly, Khalil Mack, Von Miller, Bobby Wagner, Patrick Willis.

Cornerback: Patrick Peterson, Darrelle Revis, Richard Sherman.

Safety: Eric Berry, Earl Thomas, Eric Weddle.

Defensive back: Chris Harris, Tyrann Mathieu.

Punter: Johnny Hecker, Shane Lechler.

Kicker: Stephen Gostkowski, Justin Tucker.

Punt returner: Tyreek Hill, Darren Sproles.

Kick returner: Devin Hester, Cordarrelle Patterson.

Coach: Bill Belichick, Pete Carroll