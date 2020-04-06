Tom Brady: I’m ready to embrace fully a team that is confident in what I do

Getty Images

Tom Brady has taken to the written word in order to expand on his decision to join the Buccaneers as a free agent this offseason.

In a piece for The Players Tribune, which was founded by Brady’s Tampa landlord Derek Jeter, Brady wrote that he “wouldn’t change anything” about his 20 years with the Patriots. He called moving on “a great opportunity, a great change and a great challenge” and that those things are exciting after such a long time in one place.

Brady also sounds eager to prove that he can be successful away from the Patriots and head coach Bill Belichick. He wrote that he wants “to see what more I can do” and “how great I can be” before calling the Buccaneers a team that believes he’s still as capable as he’s ever been.

“They’ve welcomed me as one of their own,” Brady wrote. “They want to listen to what I have to say. I’m excited to be embraced fully for what I can bring to the Bucs. In turn I’m ready to embrace fully a team that is confident in what I do — and what I bring — and is willing to go on this ride with me.”

Some will see an implication that the Patriots didn’t show the same confidence in what Brady can do on the field at this point in his career given reports about a lukewarm push to bring him back. The piece ends with Brady’s vow to “show everyone what I’ve got” and there will be plenty of people in New England, Tampa and elsewhere watching closely to see how that plays out.