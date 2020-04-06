Tom Brady: I’m ready to embrace fully a team that is confident in what I do

Posted by Josh Alper on April 6, 2020, 2:44 PM EDT
Getty Images

Tom Brady has taken to the written word in order to expand on his decision to join the Buccaneers as a free agent this offseason.

In a piece for The Players Tribune, which was founded by Brady’s Tampa landlord Derek Jeter, Brady wrote that he “wouldn’t change anything” about his 20 years with the Patriots. He called moving on “a great opportunity, a great change and a great challenge” and that those things are exciting after such a long time in one place.

Brady also sounds eager to prove that he can be successful away from the Patriots and head coach Bill Belichick. He wrote that he wants “to see what more I can do” and “how great I can be” before calling the Buccaneers a team that believes he’s still as capable as he’s ever been.

“They’ve welcomed me as one of their own,” Brady wrote. “They want to listen to what I have to say. I’m excited to be embraced fully for what I can bring to the Bucs. In turn I’m ready to embrace fully a team that is confident in what I do — and what I bring — and is willing to go on this ride with me.”

Some will see an implication that the Patriots didn’t show the same confidence in what Brady can do on the field at this point in his career given reports about a lukewarm push to bring him back. The piece ends with Brady’s vow to “show everyone what I’ve got” and there will be plenty of people in New England, Tampa and elsewhere watching closely to see how that plays out.

Permalink 17 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

17 responses to “Tom Brady: I’m ready to embrace fully a team that is confident in what I do

  4. Blame Max Kellerman and Rob Parker for why Brady is still playing and trying to prove himself. Every week for the past 10 years it was “Brady is a system QB and cannot win outside NE.”

  5. So he will be handing the ball off a lot and throwing a lot of screens and dump offs in the flat. Pretty much what New England realized he was reduced to. #thetapedontlie.

  6. And this is the ego and why BB walked. BB had it corralled by just drafting JimmyG. Brady got the Bledsoe treatment in 2014 when he saw, daily, BB working 1:1 with GM.

    If BB doesn’t draft JimmyG and groom him daily, no way Brady gets that fire again. No way.

    It’s why if you just look at his postseason stats from 2007-2012, for example, you can see his crappier work and his INT rate started to skyrocket, throwing upwards of 40+ times per week, out of the shotgun almost exclusively with a lead. Minbdboggling to see him run the offense prior to 2007 in better fashion, yet with less talent and still winning SBs because of the better QB management. Once 2007 hit and got addicted to the stats, the real Tom Brady disappeared. Yep.

    There’s a lot more to this beyond the scenes jockeying, mainly by BB to try to rein in a big ego like Brady, trying to get him to realize the team was built offense FIRST in an offensive era. So, BB gave him everything he wanted, and when Brady failed badly, the Boston media totally ignored it and just kept trying to blame BB as if he runs the offense in the games. lol

    Outside of 2009, 2013, etc, Brady had loaded weaponry all over since 2007. So, in the postseasons of 2007, 2010, 2011, 2012, Brady and the offense failed miserably in multiple ways, even in the AFC title games of 2007 and 2011.

    Without the D and STs sort of covering for him (as the weaker part of the team), they don’t even make SB 42 and 46. In other words, stats became more of a focus for the ego in 2007, to chase Manning’s stats, as opposed to managing a game well.

    I’ve literally seen this guy refuse to run 3 yards on a 3rd and 3 with 15 yards of space in front of him. Mindboggling.

    Think the loss in KC in 2014, why it happened, and then angry/old school Brady under Center, handing it off more, and “we’re onto Cincinnati”. Right there was the turning point, IMO. BB had had it.

    And, for the record, there is a guy at PFF who was recently interviewed by Phil Perry who saw the EXACT same thing. I had it nailed in real time early in the 2011 season where Brady threw the game away in Week 4 up in Buffalo, with 4 INTs, one in a pick 6. It was almost like he was trying to throw the games that year. That’s how much he had dropped off from his 2010 MVP season.

    We can only guess how many times he’d check out of a good run option into a pass, too. Only BB/O’Brien and McDaniels (and Brady himself) knows that. All these things add up to an ego just lone gone, unable to be reined in.

    Brady had tons of power with the gameplanning, the autonomy at the line to change plays, and it’s because Peyton Manning had it.

    Even Gomer Manning checked his ego at the door 2 SB rings. Brady lost 2 SBs to the Giants over horrible in-game management.

    For Brady to treat Pats fans like idiots is not cool and unnecessary. BB gave you everything and then some, Tom. Much of your career is because of him.

    You were not a college star or a 1st rd pick talent.

  7. Arians and the OC are going to be a lot more open to Brady’s ideas, in game and in the video room during the week, than BB was with whatever ideas they tried in the game, with his blessing or not.

    It will be a challenge for Brady in that regard, not have that same level of task maker watching him. And, not just Brady left to his own devices, BB had everyone, from the starting OLine to the third string RB, all knowing what thier role was to the detail, which in the end helps out Brady be on the same page as everyone else and makes everything flow together. Very safe guess that Arians won’t have the same level of control over the rest of his roster (no matter how cool players say he is) in the way that BB had it set up, and that could spell trouble for Brady too.

  9. Tom can all kinds of plans, but how’s the Oline? Well, in 2019. NE’s Oline ranked #9 in run blocking, #5 in pass protection. Tampa Bay? 23 and 22 respectively. Best of luck, 43-year old Tom Brady. You’re going to need it.

  12. Glad he isn’t a Titan!

    Yeah, because Tennesee paid Tannehill 118 mil, with 91 mil guaranteed. Thanks for the belly laugh. I needed it.

  14. So basically he is saying no longer the Patriot way and he can now voice his opinion.

  15. He was an objectively terrible quarterback last year. He makes one quick read and if it’s not there he throws the ball away. He is more terrified of getting hit than any quarterback I’ve ever seen. I watched every game he played last year and it made me not like watching the Patriots anymore. If he took it personal that Belichek was honest in his post season assessment of him, then this entire TBxTB thing comes from a place of ego. Good luck with your 10 point games next year.

  16. Good luck Tom…. we still love you & thank you for all you did!!
    Just time for a change & fresh start for all parties involved….
    GO PATS!!!

  17. BIG Tampa Bay fan. Let me tell ya, he won’t more than get 1 sec to get rid of that ball….its going to be intresting. They better draft a offensive lineman #1.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.