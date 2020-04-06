Tom Brady is first QB to make two all-decade teams

Getty Images

Add another accomplishment to Tom Brady‘s legendary career: First quarterback ever named to two all-decade teams.

Brady was a unanimous choice for the 2010s all-decade team, which was his second honor after also making the 2000s all-decade team.

Among those joining Brady on both the 2010s all-decade team and the 2000s all-decade team were Bill Belichick, Julius Peppers, Devin Hester and Shane Lechler.

Chosen to both the 1990s and 2000s all-decade teams were Willie Roaf, Larry Allen and Warren Sapp.

Chosen to both the 1980s and 1990s all-decade teams were Morten Andersen, Gary Anderson, Sean Landeta, Ronnie Lott, Gary Zimmerman, Jerry Rice, Bruce Smith and Reggie White.

Chosen to both the 1970s and 1980s all-decade teams were Walter Payton, John Hannah, Mike Webster, Ted Hendricks, Jack Lambert, Billy Johnson Rick Upchurch and Chuck Noll.

Chosen to both the 1960s and 1970s all-decade teams were Dick Butkus, Bob Lilly, Merlin Olsen, Larry Wilson and Jim Bakken.

Making two all-decade teams is an impressive achievement — and particularly for Brady, doing it at the sport’s most important position.