UFC closes in on a private island for weekly fights

Getty Images

The UFC wants to keep staging fights during the pandemic, and the UFC has an idea: Take the show to a private island.

Via TMZ.com, UFC president Dana White said that he’s close to a deal to stage MMA fights to an offshore location. Fighters would arrive via private plane, presumably with coronavirus tests before arriving.

For the NFL, the possibility of a remote location for games should be on the radar screen, even if execution could be impractical or unwieldy. If the alternative is pulling the plug on the full season, then the league and the union should be looking for anything they can do to play the games. Even if a last-ditch, extreme effort to save the season ultimately doesn’t make sense, the league needs to be exploring all options — including the most last-ditch and extreme efforts.