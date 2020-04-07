Arthur Blank creates $1 million emergency relief fund for stadium workers

Getty Images

Arthur Blank has a big heart to go with his big wallet. The Falcons owner repeatedly has opened both during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Home Depot co-founder has created a $1 million emergency relief fund for associates and gameday workers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The fund, announced Tuesday, will provide assistance for the venue’s event-based associates, including those employed by third-party companies Levy Restaurants and SAFE Management.

Blank, who also owns MLS’ Atlanta United, already pledged to pay all of his hourly workers.

In addition, the Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation is distributing $5.4 million to organizations in Georgia and Montana for immediate and long-term assistance. That includes $100,000 in food donations to six local nonprofit organizations.