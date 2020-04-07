Buccaneers unveil their new uniforms

Posted by Josh Alper on April 7, 2020, 1:12 PM EDT
Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Buccaneers have unveiled the uniforms that Tom Brady will wear in his first season as the team’s quarterback and anyone hoping to see a return to the Creamsicle days is going to be disappointed.

The team’s new uniforms bear a strong resemblance to the ones they wore from 1997 until they moved to their most recent look after the 2013 season. The font for the jersey numbers will revert to the previous style as will the red jersey for home games. The team also added a pewter third uniform that’s reminiscent of the color that was introduced into the team’s look in 2014.

“This new but familiar look is a direct result of the valuable feedback we received from our fans,” Buccaneers owner/co-chairman Ed Glazer said in a statement. “We are excited to return to our classic Super Bowl era uniforms while also introducing a sleek Color Rush uniform that showcases our signature pewter in a new and dramatic way. The refreshed classic design of our home and away combinations bridges our past with our exciting new future, and we are confident it will resonate with our fans.”

In the release from the team, they note that they’ve heard from fans who wanted to see the team revert to their original orange-and-white look. Head coach Bruce Arians recently suggested using those throwbacks as a possibility for 2021 if the league allows teams to wear multiple helmets in a season and the team said the same in their release.

  2. They did correct their mistake with the horrible looking numbers. I was hoping they would shrink the flag on the helmet. Overall, I give Tampa Bay a “B”. It was an upgrade, but not earth shattering.

  3. As a Bucs fan they are perfect. Exactly what I was hoping for. And the Pewter color rush is sick!

  5. I’m good with it. Glad that they kept the orange trim and the leaked ones were not totally accurate. VERY glad that the alarm clock numbers numbers are gone. Good job and can’t wait until that dumb second helmet rule is done away with so that we can bring back Bucco Bruce.

  6. When uniwatch unveiled what they said were the new uniforms, I was disappointed.

    These are great! Well done!

  7. All things considerated, it was smart to go back to the SUPER BOWL era uniforms. The color rush looks good…more GREY than that awful brown tone they called pewter. ** Hopefully they can wear a full 1976 throwback uniform next year if they allow two colored helemts. A grade

  9. Without a helmet on the white uniform you wouldn’t know if it was a Buc or a Bird (Atlanta)

  10. I’m sure the fans cant wait until Sept 2021 for the real unveiling in an actual game that counts…

  11. I like them. In 2013 I thought the old uniforms got tired and needed a refresh, but they went wacky with them. THIS is the refresh I wanted in 2013, finally.

    I think this look is getting close to ‘classic’. A uniform like the Bears, Cowboys, Steelers, Packers, etc. that doesn’t need to change anymore.

  13. Simple, classy. Why other teams struggle befuddles me. EG. Seattle, Carolina, Jets, LA new logo, Cincy, Cleveland.

  16. They pretty much just got rid of the bad numbers. And fix the helmet the stupid huge flag, it looks horrible.

  17. Better than Jacksonville and Seattle

    ________________________________

    Oh Please, Seattle’s unis are awesome and you know it.

