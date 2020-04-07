Buccaneers unveil their new uniforms

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Buccaneers have unveiled the uniforms that Tom Brady will wear in his first season as the team’s quarterback and anyone hoping to see a return to the Creamsicle days is going to be disappointed.

The team’s new uniforms bear a strong resemblance to the ones they wore from 1997 until they moved to their most recent look after the 2013 season. The font for the jersey numbers will revert to the previous style as will the red jersey for home games. The team also added a pewter third uniform that’s reminiscent of the color that was introduced into the team’s look in 2014.

“This new but familiar look is a direct result of the valuable feedback we received from our fans,” Buccaneers owner/co-chairman Ed Glazer said in a statement. “We are excited to return to our classic Super Bowl era uniforms while also introducing a sleek Color Rush uniform that showcases our signature pewter in a new and dramatic way. The refreshed classic design of our home and away combinations bridges our past with our exciting new future, and we are confident it will resonate with our fans.”

In the release from the team, they note that they’ve heard from fans who wanted to see the team revert to their original orange-and-white look. Head coach Bruce Arians recently suggested using those throwbacks as a possibility for 2021 if the league allows teams to wear multiple helmets in a season and the team said the same in their release.