Cameron Jordan conflicted over Tom Brady coming to NFC South: “This is going to be super, super weird”

Fans aren’t the only ones expecting to be somewhat puzzled by the look of Tom Brady in a uniform other than that of the New England Patriots this fall.

New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan will have to see it at least twice if the schedule proceeds as normal. It’s a reality Jordan is still coming to terms with after Brady signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last month.

“What was I 9 or 10 when he first got drafted by the Patriots? I mean this is going to be super, super weird,” Jordan said on Sirius XM NFL Radio.

Jordan has played Brady just twice in his career with Brady coming out the victor on both occasions. Having Brady join a team with a plethora of offensive weapons in Tampa Bay will make an already competitive NFC South that much more intriguing this fall.

“The fact that he’ll be in my division gives me more chances to hit him, hopefully,” Jordan said. “You talk about somebody whose just been known as one of the greatest of all time for all six Super Bowls that he’s won, he’s a winner. And for that to be in my conference, I’m not excited about it. At the same time, I sort of am. I would love to welcome him to the NFC South which we’ve had the last three years. But we know the talent that he has. He has Mike Evans. He has (Chris) Godwin. He has O.J. Howard. They’ve got Bruce Arians now and now you’ve got Tom Brady so it’s just exciting for them to be in our conference.”