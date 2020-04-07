Cardinals expect Kyler Murray to “take a big step” despite lack of regular offseason

Getty Images

Kyler Murray earned offensive rookie of the year honors in 2019.

Despite going 5-10-1, Murray completed 64.4 percent of his passes for 3,722 yards with 20 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. He also ran for 544 yards and four touchdowns.

But Murray won’t have the benefit of a regular offseason to prepare for his second season.

With team facilities closed because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the NFL likely will scrap offseason programs in favor of virtual meetings.

So how will that affect a young quarterback like Murray? Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury isn’t concerned.

“We’d love to have him back [for the on-field offseason program],” Kingsbury said Tuesday, via Kyle Odegard of the team website. “Do I think it’s going to stunt his growth? I don’t think so. I think he’s figured out what he has to do, and I expect him to take a big step.”

It appears Murray will not get on-field work in with new receiver DeAndre Hopkins at the team facility until at least training camp.