DeAndre Hopkins working out with Will Fuller in Houston

Getty Images

DeAndre Hopkins remains in Houston, even if the Texans have moved on from him.

The Texans traded Hopkins to the Cardinals on March 16.

Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury said Tuesday he is unconcerned despite Hopkins and David Johnson still needing to pass physicals to finalize the trade.

Hopkins appeared on Instagram Live with former teammates Will Fuller and Deshaun Watson on Tuesday. According to Sports Radio 610, Hopkins and Fuller were working out at the home of Patrick Fertitta, the son of Houston Rockets owner Tilman Fertitta.

“We always teammates,” Fuller said on the video.

Hopkins lauded Fuller, a first-round choice of the Texans in 2016. Fuller has 16 touchdowns in 42 career games.

“He’s going to make his first Pro Bowl this year,” Hopkins said. “Should’ve made it already, but you know how critics go. All he do is score touchdowns.”

After Watson appeared, the three talked about working out in Houston, riding bikes on their off-days, and Fuller cutting his hair.