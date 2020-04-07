Despite all-decade honor, Zack Martin still has “a lot left to accomplish”

Getty Images

The Cowboys could have had Johnny Manziel with the 16th overall choice in 2014. The scouts and coaches talked owner Jerry Jones into taking Zack Martin.

Six years later, Manziel is out of football and Martin is all-decade.

“I didn’t even know it was coming out,” Martin said on SiriusXM NFL Radio on Tuesday. “I had a bunch of people text me yesterday. It’s a huge honor. You look at the list, it’s pretty surreal to look at some of those players on it. A lot of guys that I’ve watched over the years, respected and learned from. It’s a huge honor.”

Martin has become a generational player, already one of the best guards in NFL history. He has made six consecutive Pro Bowls and is a four-time All-Pro.

He could challenge the 11 Pro Bowls and six All-Pro honors that Hall of Famer Larry Allen had with the Cowboys.

Martin is only 29, so it’s not out of the question that he could earn another all-decade honor for the 2020s.

“Something like that,” Martin said, laughing, when asked if he had another 10 years in him. “I’ve been fortunate at the start of my career, but I think there’s a lot left to still accomplish.”