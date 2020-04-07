Eddie DeBartolo Jr. donates $2.65 million to Tampa General Hospital

Getty Images

Hall of Famer Eddie DeBartolo Jr. and his wife, Candy, have donated $2.65 million to Tampa General Hospital to treat patients diagnosed with COVID-19, the Tampa Bay Times reports.

The money is part of a $7.65 million donation the former 49ers owner and his family have made to the hospital over a five-month period.

The hospital will use the money to develop a long-term COVID-19 unit. It will fund construction and equipment, including negative pressure isolation rooms and ventilators.

The DeBartolos are Tampa residents and frequent donors to Tampa General. They also donated $150,000 to the hospital’s Team Member Emergency fund to help employees who cannot afford to pay bills while out of work, according to the Times.

Four hospital workers have tested positive for the coronavirus, the newspaper reports.

“It is critical that, in times of need, our community members with the means to do so find ways to give back and support our first responders who are on the front lines of this battle,” DeBartolo said in a news release. “I have been so encouraged by the outpouring of love from our community and wanted to do something to honor these health care heroes.”