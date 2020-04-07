Falcons G.M. “very comfortable” with Todd Gurley’s knee

Getty Images

The Falcons have announced Todd Gurley‘s deal with the team as official, though he hasn’t passed a physical yet.

And they’re apparently not worried about him passing it.

Falcons General Manager Thomas Dimitroff said during a videoconference with reporters that he’s “very comfortable” about the state of his new running back’s problematic knee.

“We looked closely at it,” Dimitroff said. “We have language our contracts that will protect us and the player.”

Dimitroff also said “We’re not looking at it that way,” and that Gurley was a player “who we believe can help continue to take our offense to another level.”

He was also careful to say that the Falcons still want to have a rotation at running back, which suggests they’re not ready to turn Gurley into a 300-touch back again (after he carried just 223 times last year for the Rams).