Falcons GM hopes NFL gives teams leeway for technical difficulties at the draft

This year’s NFL draft is essentially a big conference call among 32 teams. So what would happen if technical difficulties arise when one team is on the clock?

Falcons General Manager Thomas Dimitroff has wondered about that.

Dimitroff said today that he has some concerns about the “virtual draft,” with the possibility of glitchy technology or problems with getting secure connections. Via Kelly Price of FOX 5 in Atlanta, Dimitroff hopes the NFL considers giving teams some leeway if technical difficulties cause problems with getting picks in.

“We will run through mock after mock on it for sure. How much technology do you implement or how simple do you make it?” Dimitroff said.

It’s definitely something the league needs to have locked down: All 32 teams need to have clear procedures for how their picks will get in to the league office, and the league needs to have clear procedures for how one team’s pick is communicated to the other 31 teams, and everyone needs to have backup plans in place in case anything goes wrong.

This will be an NFL draft unlike any other, and the league needs to be ready for unforeseen circumstances.