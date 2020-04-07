Falcons’ new uniforms coming next week

Getty Images

The Buccaneers aren’t the only NFC South team rolling out new uniforms this month. The Falcons are doing it as well.

The Falcons confirmed today that their long-awaited uniform redesign will be unveiled on April 14.

The team announced in January that new uniforms were coming, and said the plans had been worked on for two years. (Something it would have been nice to tell the fans who were buying soon-to-be obsolete jerseys.)

There’s been no information about what the team’s new uniforms will look like. Falcons owner Arthur Blank has said the players were consulted and had significant input on the jerseys they’ll be wearing.