Former Eagle Timmy Brown dies at 82

Getty Images

A member of the Eagles’ 1960 NFL Champions has died.

The team announced the death of Timmy Brown. Brown, who was 82, played running back and returned kicks for the Eagles from 1960 until 1967.

Brown ran 850 times for 3,703 yards, caught 231 passes for 3,346 yards and scored 55 offensive touchdowns while in Philadelphia. He also returned five kickoffs and one punt for touchdowns during his time with the team.

The 62 overall touchdowns rank sixth in franchise history. Brown was a three-time Pro Bowler and three-time second-team All-Pro.

“In those years, the Eagles didn’t have too many [good] players,” former Cowboys defensive tackle Bob Lilly said of Brown, via the Eagles website. “We’d spend the whole week talking about how we had to stop Brown and he’d still find a way to hurt us either by running the ball or returning a kick. I can’t tell you how many times I thought I had him and wound up tackling nothing but air.”

Brown opened his career with the Packers in 1959, but only lasted one game in a backfield that also included Paul Hornung and Jim Taylor. He finished his NFL career with the Colts in 1968 and took part in Super Bowl III.

Our condolences go out to Brown’s family and friends on their loss.