Grady Jarrett providing meals to first responders

Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett is providing meals throughout the month of April to first responders in Atlanta and his hometown of Conyers, Georgia. Zaxby’s is supporting Jarrett in the endeavor.

“I feel like it’s the least I can do with them taking the risk going out there every day and being on the front lines and making sure the world is still operating, people are being taken care of,” Jarrett said in a news release. “I feel that my family and I feeding them Zaxby’s meals to just make sure that they have something to eat is just a small gesture to show that their work is appreciated.”

Every Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday throughout the month of April, Zaxby’s will drop off hot meals at five different locations.

Jarrett will provide nearly 5,000 meals by the end of this month.