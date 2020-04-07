Hard Knocks to feature both Rams and Chargers

Getty Images

The NFL has big plans to promote its two Los Angeles teams moving into their new digs this year, coronavirus willing.

The Rams and Chargers are both slated to be featured on HBO’s Hard Knocks this summer, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. It would be the first time two teams are on Hard Knocks.

That, of course, assumes there’s going to be a training camp for Hard Knocks to document. And that’s no sure thing. If the COVID-19 pandemic is still forcing everyone to stay home four months from now, there will be no training camps for Hard Knocks to document.

But if training camp is able to go on, the league will use the NFL Films summer reality show to promote two teams that are planning to move into a new stadium and hoping to draw in new fans.