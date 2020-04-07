Jets G.M. Joe Douglas taking care of local small business

Getty Images

Plenty of NFL personnel are making donations to causes close to their hearts at the moment.

Jets General Manager Joe Douglas is trusting his gut, and helping a local small business at the same time.

Via Darryl Slater of NJ.com, Douglas has been dropping $100 tips when he picks up takeout orders at Chatham’s River Grille.

One such image of a $100 tip in a 101.90 tab made its way to social media, but he’s apparently been doing this for weeks, at a time when restaurants are limited to takeout and delivery business because of the coronavirus outbreak.

“It’s been pretty tough, but people have been taking care of us,” bartender Ryan Holsten said. “I was amazed. Super nice guy.”

Douglas hasn’t made a big deal about this, and didn’t respond to a request for comment. Which is fine, as the urge to help the people who help us should be natural, and not the kind of thing you should want credit for.