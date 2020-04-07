Jordan Phillips: Last year’s breakout was about opportunity, not getting a contract

Getty Images

Defensive tackle Jordan Phillips had 5.5 sacks over his first four NFL seasons, so his 9.5-sack season for the Bills in 2019 came as something of a surprise.

Phillips also had 13 tackles for loss and 16 quarterback hits and parleyed that big season into a three-year, $30 million deal with the Cardinals last month.

“A lot of people think it was some miracle or I was playing for a contract, etcetera, but I had more of an opportunity,” Phillips said, via the team’s website. “It was the first time in my career being on the third down group. . . . Buffalo did a really good job utilizing my talents, and they reaped the benefits of it.”

Phillips said he doesn’t know where he’ll be lining up as the Cardinals try to reap the benefits of his presence on their defense. Wherever he lines up, he expects to benefit from offenses paying attention to Chandler Jones hopes they will “be a dynamic tandem” up front in Arizona.