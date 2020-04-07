Lavonte David: Bucs uniforms make me feel young again

Getty Images

The Buccaneers unveiled their new uniforms on Tuesday and plenty of people got a feeling of deja vu when they saw the new designs.

The uniforms look a lot like the ones the Bucs wore until 2013, which made linebacker Lavonte David happy when he saw them at a recent photo shoot. David is the only player who was on the team when they made their last uniform switch

“I feel young again,” David said, via the team’s website. “These were my rookie year, taking me back to when I was 22. I just turned 30 so I like feeling young again. It looks very similar. I feel really good in them.”

David played very well when he was in those old uniforms and he’ll get a chance to complete his “full circle moment” by turning in another strong season in the new ones.