MLB: No decisions yet regarding a one-location season

Getty Images

Major League Baseball is considering the possibility of taking all teams to Arizona to play a quarantined, no-fan season. On Tuesday morning, MLB pointed out that this idea is a long way from becoming a reality.

“MLB has been actively considering numerous contingency plans that would allow play to commence once the public health situation has improved to the point that it is safe to do so,” Major League Baseball said in a statement issued Tuesday morning. “While we have discussed the idea of staging games at one location as one potential option, we have not settled on that option or developed a detailed plan. While we continue to interact regularly with governmental and public health officials, we have not sought or received approval of any plan from federal, state and local officials, or the Players Association. The health and safety of our employees, players, fans and the public at large are paramount, and we are not ready at this time to endorse any particular format for staging games in light of this rapidly changing public health situation caused by the coronavirus.”

The one-location approach seems very extreme. For some sports, it simply may not be practical to insulate players, coaches, trainers, doctors, support staff, broadcasters, etc. from the rest of the world for any period of time.

Still, every sports league needs to at least explore the one-location possibility carefully and thoroughly, because it could be the only alternative to scrapping the season.

A one-location concept definitely won’t be easy, and it definitely will take time and careful planning. The NFL has, for now, the benefit of time. The NFL therefore should find a way to focus a little less on the draft and a little more on fleshing out every question, ever hurdle, every potential solution associated with the long shot of a one-location strategy, because it ultimately could be the Hail Mary for salvaging the 2020 campaign — and the 2-3 weeks that aren’t spent now on brainstorming and problem-solving could be 2-3 weeks the NFL wishes it had come July, August, or September.