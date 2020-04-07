No timeouts or other protections for teams in virtual draft

Posted by Mike Florio on April 7, 2020, 8:10 PM EDT
Some teams would like some flexibility in the first-ever virtual draft in order to account for technical glitches. The league’s response, to use a technical term, is basically this: Tough sh-t.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Media explained on Tuesday that there will be no allowances for technical difficulties. There are plenty of ways to communicate during the draft, Garafolo explained, including an open conference call with all 32 teams and the league.

“It was determined that there should be no technological issues standing in the way of getting a pick in,” Garafolo said.

So the draft will proceed with all 32 teams subject to the same rules and deadlines, with the possibility of some sort of actual or alleged glitch simply being another dose of reality for the ultimate reality show about nothing.

12 responses to “No timeouts or other protections for teams in virtual draft

  1. Goodell should require teams to watch Heartbreak Ridge before the draft starts. Gunny Highway (Clint Eastwood) frequently said they improvised, they adapted.

  2. Absolutely the way it should be. Millions of people conduct live drafts online every year for fantasy leagues, and they somehow go off without a hitch. Time-outs or other accommodations for technical difficulties would punish the teams that bothered to prepare via dry-runs and contingency plans.

    If an NFL front office led by people with 7 figure salaries can’t figure out how to make a back up plan in case of technical difficulty, I don’t know what to say.

  3. So this is gonna be a comedy series?

    Can’t wait til Cincy ends up drafting Joe Burrow, Kicker, from Alaska State Junior College, due to some glitch/snafu.

  5. This is going to be interesting! I can’t wait to see how this plays out and how the Patriots cheat their way into someone else’s pick. Stay tuned.

  7. For Christ sakes. Our fantasy league has drafted remotely for at least 10 years with no issue. Come on NFL teams — put on your big boys and , when it is your run, make a pick.

  8. My god. We can put a man in the moon and they act like connecting 32 teams is some gargantuan feat. Chill

  9. Millions of people conduct live drafts online every year for fantasy leagues, and they somehow go off without a hitch

    Equating your fantasy draft for beer money to a real draft with multi-million dollar contracts and picks that can make or break a team… lame

  10. Sabotage is the first thought that comes to me. All out technical warfare and outages to jump ahead of another team.

