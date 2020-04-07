No timeouts or other protections for teams in virtual draft

Getty Images

Some teams would like some flexibility in the first-ever virtual draft in order to account for technical glitches. The league’s response, to use a technical term, is basically this: Tough sh-t.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Media explained on Tuesday that there will be no allowances for technical difficulties. There are plenty of ways to communicate during the draft, Garafolo explained, including an open conference call with all 32 teams and the league.

“It was determined that there should be no technological issues standing in the way of getting a pick in,” Garafolo said.

So the draft will proceed with all 32 teams subject to the same rules and deadlines, with the possibility of some sort of actual or alleged glitch simply being another dose of reality for the ultimate reality show about nothing.