Receiver prospect Brandon Aiyuk had core muscle surgery

Former Arizona State wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk was able to take part in the Scouting Combine despite an injury that kept him from taking part in the Senior Bowl, but he has decided to get it taken care of ahead of the draft.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that Aiyuk had core muscle surgery on Tuesday. Philadelphia-based specialist Dr. William Meyers performed the surgery, which Garafolo reports Aiyuk had now because he would not miss offseason work.

Elective surgeries have been put on hold in most areas because of the COVID-19 pandemic, although individual physicians are given leeway to determine which surgeries fit the bill.

Aiyuk had 65 catches for 1,192 yards and eight touchdowns last season. He’s also seen time as a kickoff and punt returner and is expected to go in the early rounds later this month.