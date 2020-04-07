Report: Kevin Colbert suggests three more rounds of 2020 draft

Getty Images

In adjusting to the limited-info reality of the 2020 draft, Steelers G.M. Kevin Colbert has invoked the franchise’s legendary, four-Hall-of-Famer draft (and one undrafted Hall of Famer) 1974 process. Colbert reportedly wants the next draft to have another similarity to 1974: More rounds.

Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News reports that, in a recent conference call regarding the unprecedented 2020 draft, Colbert suggested three extra rounds to the seven-round process, given the absence of player visits to team facilities, most Pro Day workouts, and private workouts.

Colbert’s suggestion, which likely will go nowhere, underscores the reality that the draft, which is a crapshoot even in normal years, could be even more crap and less shoot this year. So Colbert reportedly thinks teams should have three extra lottery tickets in lieu of the open-season, free-for-all, land rush that happens after the draft ends.

One league source who already had real concerns about the no-holds-barred clusterfudge chase for undrafted free agents has expressed even greater worry that this year will be even worse as teams insist on firm answers from undrafted players even before the draft ends. It’s a blatant violation of the rules, but like so many other rules that routinely are broken, everyone does it.