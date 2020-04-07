Report: Sky judge could be a preseason experiment

Getty Images

Monday brought word that the NFL is not expected to extend the rules governing replay reviews of pass interference beyond the one-year trial they approved last season.

The Competition Committee is discussing that and other possible rules changes ahead of league meetings scheduled for next month. Another possible change would be to approve one of two proposals made by the Ravens and Chargers earlier this year. One would appoint a booth umpire to the officiating crew and the other would add a senior technology adviser.

Both are variations on the idea of a sky judge who would use video to help guard against egregious missed calls on the field.

A recent report indicated there was some support on the Competition Committee for such a change and Judy Battista of NFL Media reports that aspects of the job, including the parameters of the job and where the officials would come from, continue to be discussed. She adds that one possible route the league could take is to make it a preseason experiment.

Any thoughts of preseason brings thoughts about potential modifications to the 2020 NFL season because of the COVID-19 pandemic and that may influence voting on the adoption of a significant change to operations this offseason.