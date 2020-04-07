Report: Sky judge could be a preseason experiment

Posted by Josh Alper on April 7, 2020, 11:12 AM EDT
Getty Images

Monday brought word that the NFL is not expected to extend the rules governing replay reviews of pass interference beyond the one-year trial they approved last season.

The Competition Committee is discussing that and other possible rules changes ahead of league meetings scheduled for next month. Another possible change would be to approve one of two proposals made by the Ravens and Chargers earlier this year. One would appoint a booth umpire to the officiating crew and the other would add a senior technology adviser.

Both are variations on the idea of a sky judge who would use video to help guard against egregious missed calls on the field.

A recent report indicated there was some support on the Competition Committee for such a change and Judy Battista of NFL Media reports that aspects of the job, including the parameters of the job and where the officials would come from, continue to be discussed. She adds that one possible route the league could take is to make it a preseason experiment.

Any thoughts of preseason brings thoughts about potential modifications to the 2020 NFL season because of the COVID-19 pandemic and that may influence voting on the adoption of a significant change to operations this offseason.

Permalink 7 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

7 responses to “Report: Sky judge could be a preseason experiment

  2. As long as it is faster, I am all for it. AAF/XFL speed was nice. The quality of play shows that these are not the elite highly practiced talents that hte NFL has.

  5. “As long as it is faster, I am all for it.”
    _________

    Honestly, that should be part of the process. They should only get so much time or so many looks at the replay. If it’s not so obviously wrong you instantly see it then it doesn’t rise to the “clear evidence” standard. But that is WAY too simple and logical for the NFL to ever go with.

  6. It isn’t hard to do and it makes sense from an “integrity of the game” perspective. Make the guy in the booth the crew chief and the referee the #2. The booth should have access to all camera angles and the ability to immediately stop play when he needs a quick look to see if a full review is necessary. He should be involved in the on-field conferences of officials and the review process with the league office and on-field referee. The review process should be transparent and the conversations broadcast on TV and via the stadium speakers for the fans in attendance. The goal is to get the calls right and correct any officiating mistakes (clock issues, ball spots, down indicators) as they happen. Giving the booth official the power to correct things will reduce the challenges the coaches are forced to take as their red flags would be essentially a backup system. The booth guy needs to look closely at all goal line plays for potential review (not just the ones that are called TD on the field). If they do it right the whole process can be efficient, lead to a better overall product and not impact the time/flow of the game much at all.

  7. Agree. If no camera view makes it obvious as to what happened, let the call on the field stand

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.