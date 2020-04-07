Ron Rivera: Nothing new on Trent Williams front

Getty Images

Left tackle Trent Williams has wanted out of Washington for some time, but there’s no sign that a move to another team is on the horizon.

Washington head coach Ron Rivera met with the media on a conference call Tuesday and, per multiple reporters, said that the team has continued to talk to Williams in recent weeks. He did not delve into the details of those discussions, but note that Williams remains under contract.

Williams’ agent said last month that his client wanted to be traded or released. He also said that teams have told him that Washington’s trade requests have been “totally absurd.”

Another Washington player wanted to leave this offseason and cornerback Quinton Dunbar was traded to Seattle in March. Rivera said that they moved on because Dunbar didn’t want to be there, but there’s no sign that the same approach will apply to Williams.