Ron Rivera: Nothing new on Trent Williams front

Posted by Josh Alper on April 7, 2020, 2:30 PM EDT
Left tackle Trent Williams has wanted out of Washington for some time, but there’s no sign that a move to another team is on the horizon.

Washington head coach Ron Rivera met with the media on a conference call Tuesday and, per multiple reporters, said that the team has continued to talk to Williams in recent weeks. He did not delve into the details of those discussions, but note that Williams remains under contract.

Williams’ agent said last month that his client wanted to be traded or released. He also said that teams have told him that Washington’s trade requests have been “totally absurd.”

Another Washington player wanted to leave this offseason and cornerback Quinton Dunbar was traded to Seattle in March. Rivera said that they moved on because Dunbar didn’t want to be there, but there’s no sign that the same approach will apply to Williams.

6 responses to “Ron Rivera: Nothing new on Trent Williams front

  1. The longer this plays out, the lower his pricetag and that of the Redskins. Ever patient Joe Douglas will be the winner here.

  2. Williams is only under contract through this year so if Washington doesn’t do something they’ll have very little leverage. It’s hard to blame them for wanting something in return for him but it’s probably better to get something (and be rid of the headache) than let this drag on and get nothing.

    What has football come to when players feel insulted because they are only being paid $12.5M?

  3. Rivera has done a poor job handling both Dunbar and Williams. The Redskins could end up losing two of their better players for peanuts. And this is a team already without a lot of talent.

    It’s at the point with Williams, that the team will have to tell him he’s playing in Washington this year or he’s not playing at all. That’s bad for everyone.

  4. The Redskins way overplayed their hand. The first thing they should have done is caved, and shipped Williams outta there. That would have looked good to other players, improved morale, and helped sign new FAs.

    Instead they went fire and brimstone on him and demanded a 1st round pick for a decent LT who does have lots of film getting beat like a drum. Hey, nobody’s perfect, I get it, there are rarely any perfect LTs out there.

    The right thing to do was to trade him two years ago. Washington totally messed this up, and now they’ll be lucky to get anything in return.

  5. Eventually, the Redskins will have a new name, if only to distance themselves from the current owner, when he goes away.

  6. Bruce Allen was really stupid in not trading him before the deadline last season. Maybe they could have gotten a 1st or at least a 2nd for him.

    Now I think they’ll be lucky to get a 3rd. And his has no value to the Redskins as a player now because he won’t play for them. Ron, don’t make this worse by thinking that spite is a strategy, just like Bruce did.

