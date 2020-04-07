Ron Rivera sounds as if Washington has Chase Young in its sight

Getty Images

Washington coach Ron Rivera never mentioned Chase Young by name during his video conference call with team beat reporters Tuesday. But Rivera certainly sounded as if the team has made up its mind with what to do with the second choice, via JP Finlay of NBCSportsWashington.com.

Rivera was asked specifically about trading the second overall choice.

Young, though, likely won’t be available if Washington trades the pick.

“If you’re going to make a trade and you’re going to go back, that guy you’re going to take at that spot has to be able to make the kind of impact you need to validate missing an opportunity to take a player that’s a high-impact guy,” Rivera said. “In other words, if you’re going to pass up Player A and you go back, and you’re going to take Player D, Player D has to be equal to Player A because if Player A is going to play for you for 10 years and Player D may not, then did you really get value or did you just get a whole bunch of picks? You’ve got to be able to sit there and say that the next guy that I’m going to take is going to be that high-impact guy, and that’s what I’m looking for. That’s what I believe we need is we need a guy that’s going to come in and really change our football team. To me, there’s a few guys on that board that are those kind of players.”​​​

Young is one of those impact players that Rivera referenced without calling the Ohio State edge rusher by name. Gil Brandt of NFL Media calls Young “the surest pick in the first round.”

Young had 16.5 sacks and six forced fumbles last season.