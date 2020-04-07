Trai Turner: Cam Newton is a starter in the NFL, just a matter of where

Getty Images

Trai Turner spent six seasons protecting Cam Newton in Carolina. Now, both players are leaving the only NFL home they have ever known.

The Panthers traded Turner to the Chargers on March 4. Newton remains without a team and on Monday called himself a “fish out of water” in becoming a free agent for the first time.

The Chargers still seem the most likely destination for Newton, with Tyrod Taylor currently penciled in as their starter. Of course, the Chargers also could spend a high draft choice on a quarterback.

Turner said he and Newton have talked.

“Yeah, we talk; we still have conversations about that,” Turner said on Ian Rapoport’s podcast Tuesday. “I think right now his biggest thing for him is to be 100 percent healthy, which I think he is, not just physically but mentally also to see what his next phase would be in his career. I do believe that he’s a starter in the NFL; I don’t know where it would be. May or may not be with the Chargers but if he is that would be awesome, and if it’s Tyrod, that’s still great.

“I’m riding with whoever’s back there, so I’m excited about that. But yeah, it’ll be interesting to see man. I don’t know, I feel like you got more of the scoop than me so I guess I’d be asking you.”

Newton might have to wait until team doctors are able to give him a physical before anyone commits to the quarterback. Newton has had foot and shoulder surgeries that prematurely ended his last two seasons.