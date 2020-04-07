TV presentation of draft takes shape

Getty Images

As Peter King reported on Monday, the 2020 draft is expected to consist of a joint ESPN/NFL Network production televised by both networks. Andrew Marchand of the New York Post has added more details regarding an unprecedented broadcast that, given the present circumstances, could have unprecedented rantings.

Via Marchand, the draft will commence with the Commissioner announcing the first pick, either from his home, his office, or some other isolated location. (The better play will be for the Commissioner to announce the first pick from his home.) Then, ESPN’s Trey Wingo will, from the network’s Bristol studios (i.e., don’t expect any videos of any bears on Wingo’s porch), will set up the top draft analysts (Mel Kiper, Booger McFarland, Louis Riddick), each of whom will be in their homes.

They’ll give their takes on the first pick (presumably, LSU quarterback Joe Burrow), while the first pick films his reaction on a camera provided by the league. Next could be ESPN’s Suzy Kolber interviewing the pick via video link.

Whether team executives have cameras in their homes for the broadcast remains unresolved; some teams (like Cowboys owner/G.M. Jerry Jones) may be willing to do it, and others (like Patriots coach Bill Belichick) may take a “shove it up your bunghole” position if/when approached.

With NFL Network’s L.A. and New Jersey control rooms still shut down, ESPN will lead the way. Marchand explains that the broadcast will incorporate Rich Eisen, Kurt Warner, and Daniel Jeremiah from NFL Network. Other NFL Network personnel could be added; for now, Eisen, Warner, and Jeremiah are the only ones who are definitely in.

ABC will, as it did last year, have its own broadcast that is geared more toward mainstream, casual fans. Rece Davis will host from ESPN’s Bristol studio, with Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard, and David Pollack contributing from their homes.

The ESPN/ABC productions also could have a musical component, with musical acts contributing from the homes of the performers.

Marchand notes that the TV plans for the draft are subject to change. Which seems to be the applicable message to anything and everything currently happening in this new world reality: It all is and all will be subject to change.