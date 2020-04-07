Von Miller: Winning DPOY, leading league in sacks “attainable”

Getty Images

Broncos linebacker Von Miller sees a bright future for his team and he sees one for himself as well.

Miller said on Monday that he thinks the offseason moves that General Manager John Elway made in Denver have created “a really competitive team.” Miller also believes the additions on defense like cornerback A.J. Bouye and defensive tackle Jurrell Casey position him for new individual accomplishments.

“I really feel like some of my best ball is coming up,” Miller said, via ESPN.com. “Winning the Defensive Player of the Year and leading the league in sacks is attainable with the team I have, the people I have around me. I’ve just got to take advantage of the opportunities, I have [to] go get it.”

Miller, who has never hit either of those milestones, believes reaching those goals would “go hand-in-hand” with achieving his team goals of a winning season that can end a run of three years with a losing record.