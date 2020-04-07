Washington chased Amari Cooper “all the way until the end”

Getty Images

Ron Rivera downplayed Washington’s interest in tight end Austin Hooper.

Hooper has said it came down to Washington and Cleveland, and he signed a four-year, $42 million deal with the Browns. But Rivera said Tuesday that Washington wasn’t “really into” the Hooper sweepstakes, saying the team had no interest in resetting the tight end market.

Rivera, though, confirmed that Washington had more than just passing interest in receiver Amari Cooper.

“Amari was somebody we chased hard all the way until the end,” Rivera said, via JP Finlay of NBCSportsWashington.com. “We would’ve love to have him apart of what we’re trying to do here. He would’ve been a great veteran presence.”

Washington actually offered more money than the Cowboys did, but Cooper chose to re-sign with Dallas. (Texas has no state income tax.)

Cooper signed a five-year, $100 million deal with the Cowboys.

“We were in it, talking about a substantial amount of money,” Rivera said, via Chip Brierre of ABC 7 News. “At the end of the day, he made a decision, and we have to respect it. He would have made a great addition.”

Washington didn’t pursue any of the other big-name free agent receivers, instead signing Cody Latimer. The team will have to look to the draft to try to find another weapon to pair with Terry McLaurin.